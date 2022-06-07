Three options presented for improving Soldiers Memorial Field Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The future of Soldiers Memorial Field Park is being considered by the Rochester Park & Recreation Board.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board was presented with three concepts for improving the Park and one for an expansion of the Aquatics Facility.
The Board says it will begin gathering feedback from the public on these options soon and will include open houses, online surveys, and stakeholder discussions.
The three main concepts are:
To view a PowerPoint presentation on the Soldiers Field Master Plan Update, click here.