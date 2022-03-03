Three North Iowa manufacturers share in over $1 million in state grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – 46 Iowa companies are sharing in $22 million in state grants to promote manufacturing.
“Our Manufacturing 4.0 initiative focuses on one of Iowa’s largest industries, and will help them unleash new potential to grow their businesses,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “To maintain our economic vitality in this sector, particularly as we work to mitigate ongoing workforce shortages, these grants serve as a critical resource to support advanced manufacturing businesses. It is imperative that our businesses remain globally competitive and a step ahead of the evolving demands of the 21st century economy.”
The grants are geared toward manufacturers with 76-250 employees across locations investing in technologies to address workforce issues exacerbated by the negative impacts of COVID-19.
FRM Socks, a leading domestic producer of superior quality socks located in Osage, says it will be using their $340,000 in grant funds to replace an outdated Enterprise Resource Planning system with a more capable, modern, cloud-based system. The company says that will allow it to automate the flow of data throughout the entire value chain, improving interactions with suppliers and customers
Among other North Iowa companies receiving grants are:
Metalcraft Inc. in Mason City is getting $347,625
Milkhouse Creamery, Inc. in Saint Ansgar is getting $500,000
A full list of grant recipients can be found by clicking here.