Three North Iowa ag projects get $24,000 in state grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three North Iowa projects will share in $463,000 in Choose Iowa cost-share grants.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the grants Tuesday, saying they were created to assist Iowa farmers, businesses and non-profits with their efforts to increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings, expand markets and shorten the supply chain.
“Choose Iowa is about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising and processing in communities of all sizes across our state,” says Secretary Naig. “As Choose Iowa builds into an easily recognizable brand that can be used by farmers, producers, processors, farmers markets, food retailers and many others in the supply chain, these cost-share grants will help build capacity to meet the growing consumer demand for Iowa products.”
Among 28 Choose Iowa grants are:
Kittleson Brothers | St. Ansgar | $14,000
Expand cold storage and improve potato sizing and processing. | Total project budget: $28,000
Twisted River Farm | Mitchell | $6,000
Establish an on-farm store; enhance vegetable processing and increase cold storage capacity. | Total project budget: $13,000
Mossycup Farms | Clear Lake | $4,173
Upgrade on-farm commercial kitchen processing capacity from small batch to larger scale production and increase farm store capacity to offer additional value-added products. | Total project budget: $8,347.49
The grants will support projects worth $1,413,953.