Three men missing after going overboard on the Mississippi River

RED WING, Minn. - The search for three men who went missing on the Mississippi River is continuing Tuesday.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River, north of Red Wing, when one man went overboard and the other two men went in after him.
None of the men resurfaced.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team responded to the scene, along with the Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, and MN and WI DNR.
Responding units were pulled from the river around 8:50 Monday night due to the weather conditions. Search and rescue operation will continue Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m.