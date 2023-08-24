Three Mayo doctors honored by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) is honoring three Mayo Clinic doctors.
Kurt Angstman, MD, has been named the 2023 Family Medicine Educator of the Year. Angstman has been a family medicine teacher, mentor, researcher and physician for nearly 40 years and most recently served as associate program director and professor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic Department of Family Medicine in Rochester until his retirement earlier this year.
“Dr. Angstman has demonstrated a profound and sustained commitment to medical education throughout his career. Beginning in his years in private practice, Dr. Angstman regularly taught and lectured both University of Minnesota and Mayo [Clinic] medical students as well as family nurse practitioner students and was the primary mentor for seven RPAP (Rural Physician Associate Program) students. Dr. Angstman has [now] taught hundreds of medical students and residents, many of whom have joined Mayo faculty or gone on to academic careers of their own. Dr. Angstman has had a close mentoring relationship with many, many colleagues, which is perhaps his greatest strength,” says John Wilkinson, MD, Professor of Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic. “When he was a resident many years ago, I was Dr. Angstman’s mentor. Sometime in the ensuing decades, he became my mentor; all of us—indeed, our entire specialty—is the richer for it.”
Meghna Mansukhani, MD, has received the 2023 MAFP Innovation & Research Award.
Dr. Mansukhani is a professor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester. She is also the regional chair of research and innovation for Mayo Clinic Health System - Southwest Minnesota and director of academic advancement and promotions for Mayo’s Midwest Department of Family Medicine. Her recent professional roles have included director of the Mayo Clinic Sleep Medicine Fellowship and co-director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Sleep Medicine.
Dr. Mansukhani is currently principal investigator on two Mayo Clinic grants—one looking at sleep apnea status in patients on chronic opioid medication for pain and one examining sleep disturbances in patients with major depression and/or alcohol use disorder. She is also co-investigator on a grant funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, researching disrupted sleep in Somali Americans and the implications for hypertension risk, and serving as a consultant on an American Sleep Medicine Foundation grant on pediatric/adolescent delayed sleep-wake phase disorder.
Marjan Jahani Kondori, MD, MPH, has been selected as the 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year.
Dr. Jahani Kondori is a recent graduate of Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency – Mankato and her nominators describe her as a fierce advocate, politically active and tenacious in her pursuit of social justice. Her advocacy has included promotion of oral health and medical-dental integration, for which she advocated at the Minnesota State Capitol to address the oral health gap, specifically in rural Minnesota, through comprehensive integrated care and was featured in the PBS documentary Uncovered: Minnesota’s Dental Crisis on Mankato’s medical-dental clinic. During her family medicine residency, she also participated in the University of Minnesota Department of Family Medicine and Community Health Residency Advocacy Cohort, helped launch the precepting through social justice series and began a social justice book club at the Mankato residency program.
“One could simply say that Dr. Jahani Kondori was a model resident, but I think she exceeds that threshold,” says MAFP President and Mankato residency faculty Bob Jeske, MD. “Not many others would be able to achieve as much as her in twice the time. Originally from Iran, she immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Minnesota. She was able to obtain an MPH and MD in addition to adjusting to life on a new continent. I know Minnesota produces the best residents, but you’d be hard pressed to find another as impressive as Dr. Jahani Kondori.”
The MAFP is the largest medical specialty organization in Minnesota, representing more than 3,100 family physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students. Each year, the MAFP recognizes its members for their hard work and dedication to family medicine via its own Academy Awards.