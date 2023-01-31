Three juveniles suffer apparent opioid overdoses Tuesday in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. – Law enforcement says three suspected overdoses on Tuesday are believed to be caused by counterfeit pills that contain the deadly drug fentanyl.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it responded to three separate locations for juveniles reported to have used or been exposed to a substance that caused them to exhibit the signs of an opioid overdose. Investigators say they believe the substance was counterfeit/fake Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl.
Experts say a lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams which is equivalent to the size of a few grains of salt.
Narcan was given to the three juveniles and law enforcement says two were hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.
These incidents remain under investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.