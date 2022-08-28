Three injured in Kossuth County collision

ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
The State Patrol says Coffelt, Opheim, and a passenger in Coffelt’s vehicle, Gwendolyn Coffelt, 61 of Ravenwood, MO, were all injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
This collision is under investigation.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Algona Police Department, Algona EMS and Fire, Whittemore Fire and Ambulance, and Main Street Towing all assisted at the scene.