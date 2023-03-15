Three hurt in three-vehicle collision in Olmsted County

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A three-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has sent three people to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Adam Gerrit Dornink, 35 of Pine Island, was eastbound on Highway 247 and Emily Ann Scripture, 27 of Elgin, and Nicholas Lloyd Quimby, 33 of Millville, were driving west when they crashed around 6:50 am Wednesday near mile marker 1.
The State Patrol says Scripture, Dornink, and a passenger in Dornink’s vehicle, Sarina Marie Dornink, 35 of Pine Island, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.