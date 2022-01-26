Three guilty pleas mean prison time for Cerro Gordo County man

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three separate crimes are sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.
Ryan David Ihde, 41 of Plymouth, was first accused of depositing counterfeit checks and then illegally used a stolen bank card to withdraw $7,401.50 in January 2021. He was then arrested in February 2021 for stealing a parked construction trailer in Clear Lake and removing over $30,000 in tools from the trailer. Ihde was finally charged for possession of methamphetamine in March 2021.
Ihde has now pleaded guilty to credit card fraud, second-degree theft by check, second-degree theft, and possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense. He’s been sentenced to up to five years behind bars.