Three face charges after bullet hole found in Austin vehicle

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Three face charges after bullet hole found in Austin vehicle

  • 0
Austin police 1.jpg

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three people have been arrested after apparent gunfire over the weekend in Austin.

Police were called to the 100 block of 8th Street NW around 3:12 am Saturday for a firearms complaint.  Officers say several people were seen running from the scene and some were running to a nearby home.  Investigators say shell casings were found and a car with a bullet hole in it.

A search warrant was served at the residence by no gun was found.  Police say there had been a physical assault but they did not find anyone who had been shot.

Three people were arrested or cited in connection with this incident:

Isaiah Johnson, 19 of Dodge Center, was charged with felon in possession of ammunition.

Matthew Hernandez, 24 of Austin, was picked up on a probation violation.

Andres Rodriguez, 19 of Claremont, was cited for disorderly conduct and liquor consumption by someone under 21.

Tags

Recommended for you