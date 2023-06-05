Three face charges after bullet hole found in Austin vehicle

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three people have been arrested after apparent gunfire over the weekend in Austin.
Police were called to the 100 block of 8th Street NW around 3:12 am Saturday for a firearms complaint. Officers say several people were seen running from the scene and some were running to a nearby home. Investigators say shell casings were found and a car with a bullet hole in it.
A search warrant was served at the residence by no gun was found. Police say there had been a physical assault but they did not find anyone who had been shot.
Three people were arrested or cited in connection with this incident:
Isaiah Johnson, 19 of Dodge Center, was charged with felon in possession of ammunition.
Matthew Hernandez, 24 of Austin, was picked up on a probation violation.
Andres Rodriguez, 19 of Claremont, was cited for disorderly conduct and liquor consumption by someone under 21.