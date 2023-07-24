Three Dodge County family farms honored for being in operation for over 100 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three family farms in Dodge County are being honored by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau for being in continuous operation for 100 years or more.
“Minnesotans are deeply proud of our rich agricultural history, and particularly the small family and individual operations that make up more than 85% of our farms,” says State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester). “These distinguished Century and Sesquicentennial farms have endured countless challenges throughout the generations. They are amazing examples of the values that make our ag tradition great - values like hard work, perseverance, and dedication. My husband, Terry, and I both come from farm families, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional multi-generational farm families and wish them continued success and prosperity in the years and generations ahead!”
Century farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and encompass 50 acres or more. Aarsvold Acres near Kasson and LMC Farms near Mantorville are being honored as Century farms for their family commitment to preserving their land and way of life across multiple generations.
The Sesquicentennial Farm designation is reserved for a rare and special group of farms that have remained in the same family for 150 years or more. Rich & Sue Olive near Mantorville are being celebrated for running a farm that’s been in the family since 1873. Sesquicentennial farm families have nurtured the same land through the Civil War era, two World Wars, the Great Depression, and every other national and global event over the past century and a half.