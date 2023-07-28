Three child porn investigations in Rochester lead to one arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say one person has been arrested after searches conducted in three unrelated child pornography investigations.
Officers executed search warrants at the following Rochester locations on Wednesday:
• 2100 block of 51st Street NW
• 4400 block of Meadow Lakes Drive NW
• 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE
Investigators say evidence, including cell phones, hard drives and computers, was seized at each location and Darith Hin, 29, was arrested in the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE. Hin has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for possession of child pornography.
Rochester police say charges are expected against additional suspects.
“These are some of the most troubling and challenging investigations for law enforcement agencies,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “To ensure successful prosecutions, it is critical that we collaborate with partner agencies and adhere to proper processes and procedures.”
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are assisting with these matters.