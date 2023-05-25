 Skip to main content
Threats mean jail time for Rochester man

Robert Barnes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman and pointing a replica gun at law enforcement is sentenced.

Robert Keith Barnes, 61 of Rochester, pleaded guilty on April 6 to one felony count of threats of violence.

Barnes was arrested on January 8.  Rochester police say Barnes was heard telling a woman “I’m going to kill you” and when officers tried to speak to him, Barnes allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at police.  Investigators say it was a replica gun and a woman found locked in a bedroom was taken to St. Marys.

Barnes has been ordered to spend 67 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and three years on supervised probation.

