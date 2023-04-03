Threat for severe weather returns this week

Severe weather threats are taking aim at the Upper Midwest once again this week with the highest risks focused on Iowa.
Storms are looking to begin Tuesday afternoon and move through during the evening hours. Scattered showers chances will linger into Wednesday morning as winds pick up and cooler air arrives.
The area seeing the highest risk (Level 4 of 5) will be eastern Iowa, stretching from Waterloo to the northeast corner of Missouri. All forms of severe weather, including a higher chance for tornado development, will likely occur here.
Further north, and stretching into our area, we see a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe development through some of our North Iowa counties. If severe storms do form, they could bring us strong winds and larger hail.
There remains a threat for general thunderstorms (non-severe) further north across southern Minnesota.