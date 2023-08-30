Thousands of state dollars going to North Iowa art programs

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa will benefit from $1.4 million in arts and culture grants announced by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
131 organizations around the state were approved for funding. IEDA says the grants are matched by local and private investment and support a wide range of creative and cultural activities benefiting Iowans, from innovative public art projects and exhibitions, to concerts, festivals, and theatrical and film productions.
“Arts and culture are an important part of economic development,” says IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. “These attractions and creative businesses fuel growth in our communities and add the quality of life that attracts visitors and new residents to Iowa.”
Receiving grants in North Iowa are:
- Cedar Summerstock Theater in Saint Ansgar, $10,000 for Iowa's Song Cabaret Series
- Charles City Art-a-Fest, $2,800 for Arts, Artists and Art-a-Fest
- Joe Milan in Forest City, $3,118 for The All-American Readings
- St Ansgar Community School District, $3,192 for Connecting Generations through Stories and Art
In addition, 77 of Iowa’s leading arts, cultural, and heritage organizations will receive funding through the Cultural Leadership Partners and Cultural Capacity Building grant programs. IEDA says these programs support Iowa organizations that maintain high standards, attract tourists, generate economic activity, and sustain high-quality jobs.
The Charles H. MacNider Museum in Mason City says it is a recipient of the Iowa Arts Council’s Cultural Leadership Partner Grant Program. The Museum says it has been a recipient of the grant since the program was created over 15 years ago, and the money will provide operational support for expenses that often do not qualify for other grants such as salaries, utilities, and other administrative expenses.
The Museum says such grants allow for many of the programs at the Museum to occur free of charge. The Museum says the funds from this program are used during its MacNider Arts Festival on the second Saturday in June. This free public event highlights local artists, kids activities, and live music and the Museum says these programs would not be available to the North Iowa Community without such state support.