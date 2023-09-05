Thousands of Minnesota employers have uncashed checks worth a total of $3 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Thousands of Minnesota employers still have time to claim their share of $3 million.
The Workers’ Compensation Reinsurance Association (WCRA) says roughly 15,000 surplus distribution checks have not been cashed by Minnesota employers. The WCRA says it mailed nearly 90,000 surplus distribution checks totaling $35 million to policyholders in December 2022. Policyholders are the more than 100,000 employers in the state who had workers’ compensation premiums in calendar year 2020.
The WCRA was created 42 years ago by the Minnesota Legislature to improve the system of providing workers’ compensation insurance at fair and reasonable rates to Minnesota employers. The WCRA Board periodically issues a surplus distribution when the WCRA has sufficient capital to warrant doing so. It has previously distributed surpluses to its members and policyholders in 1992, 1993, 1996, and 2000.
“We are pleased by the progress that’s been made with this surplus distribution, and we want to encourage all businesses to get the money they’re entitled to by the end of the year,” says James Heer, WCRA President and CEO. “The WCRA continues to successfully fulfill its mission in contributing to a healthy workers’ compensation system, and I’m proud of the role we serve.”
Minnesota employers have until December 31 to claim their surplus distribution checks or request a reissued check.
Visit wcra.biz/about-us/2022-surplus-distribution to find a searchable list of policyholders with uncashed checks, request a reissued check, and get more information about the surplus distribution.