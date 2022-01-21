Thousands of dollars' worth of tools and copper reported stolen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in tools and copper.
The Rochester Police Department says a building housing several different businesses in the 2500 block of Highway 14 W was burglarized sometime between noon Wednesday and 7:30 am Thursday. Investigators say a door was forced open and $4,000 in tools and about a ton of copper wiring and piping was stolen.
Elcor Construction, owner of the stolen items, says the copper was worth about $20,000 and it would have filled four pickup truck loads.