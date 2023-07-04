Thousands gather for Austin 4th of July Parade

AUSTIN, Minn.-A Fourth of July parade was held today. The one in Austin was organized by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce. It featured over 70 units going down a street and thousands of people in attendance. Along the route, organizations highlighted the work they do in the community and kids were able to snag plenty of candy. Johanna Reyes, the major events-operations coordinator for the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, explained how the event built important connections among paradegoers.
“So that we all come together and have fun as a community, especially after m-years of not being able to gather together. It’s-it’s nice to have everybody out here enjoying themselves and seeing smiling faces and laughter and just seeing what a great community we have and-and we can provide a safe spot-a safe place to do this and-and just have fun," Reyes said.
There will be a fireworks show later today in Austin.