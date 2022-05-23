Thornton man sentenced for fire, domestic assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is given jail time over setting a fire and choking someone.
Robert William Parker, 58 of Thornton, was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail, fined $430, and will spend two years on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives and domestic abuse assault for an incident on March 27.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Parker after being called about a domestic dispute at a home in the 300 block of Larch Street. Deputies say they arrived to find the home filled with smoke, a fire in the basement, and that Parker had tried to strangle someone else in the home.