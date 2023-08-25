Thornton man injured in Cerro Gordo County crash

THORNTON, Iowa – A deer is believed responsible for a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff says Nathan Benjegerdes, 21 of Thornton, was leaving Thornton north on 5th Street when he went off the road to avoid a deer. The sheriff’s office says Benjegerdes’ vehicle went into a wooded area before coming to a stop in a creek.
Benjegerdes was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by the Mason City Fire Department with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Deputies were contacted about the accident Friday morning.
The Thornton Fire Department and Thornton EMTs assisted at the scene.