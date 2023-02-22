Thornton man injured in Cerro Gordo County collision

THORNTON, Iowa – A collision Wednesday between a pickup truck and a subcompact SUV sends one person to the hospital in Cerro Gordo County.
The Iowa State Patrol says Dale Lynn Hatfield, 69 of Thornton, was driving a Honda HR-V west on 150th Street just before 3 pm, failed to stop at the stop sign due to ice-covered roads, and crashed into the Ford F350 driven by Patrick Steven Anderegg, 25 of Mason City, that was heading north on Grouse Avenue.
Hatfield was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment. Anderegg was not listed as injured in the crash report.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton Fire Department, and Mason City fire/ems assisted at the scene. This collision remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.