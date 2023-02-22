 Skip to main content
...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of
7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Thornton man injured in Cerro Gordo County collision

THORNTON, Iowa – A collision Wednesday between a pickup truck and a subcompact SUV sends one person to the hospital in Cerro Gordo County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Dale Lynn Hatfield, 69 of Thornton, was driving a Honda HR-V west on 150th Street just before 3 pm, failed to stop at the stop sign due to ice-covered roads, and crashed into the Ford F350 driven by Patrick Steven Anderegg, 25 of Mason City, that was heading north on Grouse Avenue.

Hatfield was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.  Anderegg was not listed as injured in the crash report.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton Fire Department, and Mason City fire/ems assisted at the scene.  This collision remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

