Third teen pleads guilty in Mason City double-stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A third teenager has pleaded guilty over a double-stabbing in North Iowa.
David Daniel Gordon, 18 of Belmond, has entered a guilty plea to reduced charges of first-degree theft and willful injury intending to cause serious injury.
Mason City police say Gordon, Dominic Lee Fogarty of Rowan, and Jaden Charles Edel of Belmond attacked an adult male and a juvenile male on April 1, 2021, in the area of 15th Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say one victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.
Fogarty and Edel previously pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury and were sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,513.87 in damages. They each got deferred judgments, meaning these convictions will be removed from their records if they successfully complete their probations.
Gordon is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.