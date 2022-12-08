Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Garcia-Davila Jr. helped run a drug trafficking organization in and around Rochester, arranging for the shipment and storage, and through his co-conspirators, the sale of methamphetamine. Court documents state Garcia-Davila Jr. coordinated the distribution of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine.
Two of Garcia-Davila Jr’s co-conspirators have already been sentenced.
Pablo Margarito Luna, 48, pleaded guilty on February 16 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Luna was sentenced on November 7 to nine years and four months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
James Richard Anderson, 50, pleaded guilty on February 16 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Anderson was sentenced on October 12 to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Rochester Police Department.