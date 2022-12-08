 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy

  • 0
U.S. Attorney Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Garcia-Davila Jr. helped run a drug trafficking organization in and around Rochester, arranging for the shipment and storage, and through his co-conspirators, the sale of methamphetamine.  Court documents state Garcia-Davila Jr. coordinated the distribution of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Two of Garcia-Davila Jr’s co-conspirators have already been sentenced.

Pablo Margarito Luna, 48, pleaded guilty on February 16 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.  Luna was sentenced on November 7 to nine years and four months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

James Richard Anderson, 50, pleaded guilty on February 16 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.  Anderson was sentenced on October 12 to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Rochester Police Department.

Tags

