Third Fiddlehead Coffee Company location to open in Rochester, despite hardships brought on by pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coffee enthusiasts in the Med City will soon have another café to enjoy. Fiddlehead Coffee Company's newest location opens on Monday, April 4th.
The coffee company started out of Forager Brewery in 2017. Since then they have opened 2 other locations in Rochester.
When the Starbucks franchise in the Kahler Grand Hotel expired, owner Sarah Phelan says they were eager to take over.
“We're very, very grateful to be in it. It's an amazing spot right across from the clinic, and the hospital, and we're very excited to care for the patients as well as the employees here.”
This café will be a different style than other locations. Not having a kitchen will allow them to focus on drinks and grab and go items. Pastries will still be made fresh every day out of other locations.
From supply issues to staffing shortages, Phelan says being a business owner over the last two years has been a struggle.
“We've grown fast - just a few years ago during the pandemic, we had two employees and now we're pushing 75. So we're really excited to be able to make an impact on the community.”
Phelan says they recently launched a campaign in support of Ukraine, raising nearly $40,000 for hunger relief.
You can purchase a bag of coffee for $50, and that money will be matched by an anonymous donor. So every purchase turns into $100 for Mission Eurasia.
Fiddlehead Coffee Company’s new location hours can be found on their website.