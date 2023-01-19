Third defendant sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third man has been sent to prison for beating a Mower County man to death in 2021.
Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served, for the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
Lagunes Silva pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in December 2022.
Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Nicholas Dewayne Taylor of Austin, Tyrone James Williams of Austin, and a 12-year-old male went to William Hall’s home on October 12, 2021, to try and steal some marijuana. Court documents state Hall was beaten to death during the attempted theft.
Taylor and Williams previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Taylor was sentenced to five years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 416 days already served. Williams was given four years behind bars, with credit for 278 days already served.