Third day of peak energy alerts issued for North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – For a third straight day, a peak energy alert has been issued for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
Citing concern over demands on the regional power grid, Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar asking members to reduce their use of electricity starting at 5 pm Tuesday.
Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 pm until 9:30 pm.
Ways to reduce energy usage include:
- Setting heating systems to at least 68 degrees, or lower if no one is home
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
- Charging electric vehicles later in the evening
- Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.