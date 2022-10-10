Think Bank gives back to the community

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As part of their fourth annual "Think Gives Day," Think Bank closed all locations and its phone center in order to give back to the community.
In a press release, we we're told that around 220 employees volunteered at 18 different non-profit organizations in the Rochester area. At the Quarry Hill Nature Center, the volunteers helped remove an invasive plant called buckthorn. Think Bank's Vice President of Corporate Communications Megan Malugani said the company should help the city reach its full potential.
"It's important for Think to contribute to our community because this is where we live and work, and we wanna make it as good of a community as possible for all of us: for community members, for our customers, and for ourselves," Malugani said.
Some other locations that were supported during the annual event include the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester and the Channel One Regional Food Bank.