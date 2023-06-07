The YMCA’s Camp Oxbow gets kids outdoors this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the summer here, parents are going to be looking for somewhere to send their kids. The YMCA partnered with Olmsted County Parks to set up the new day camp, called Camp Oxbow.
Kristina Lemmer, the executive director of community engagement of YMCA of The North, says, “One of the core values of the YMCA is to promote health and wellness and access and equity for all. There is a registration fee for Camp Oxbow, however the YMCA does offer financial assistance to all campers.”
She tells us that there are numerous activities to keep kids engaged this summer, from archery and arts and crafts to visiting the Zollman Zoo and learning about the environment from a naturalist.
The camp will help kids socializel, gain new experiences and spend time outside. Camp Oxbow runs June 12th to August 18th.
Registering for Camp Oxbow is easy and any financial assistance needed can be chosen during the online registration process on the YMCA North website.