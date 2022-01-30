The Wedding Guys bring annual wedding expo to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Wedding vendors took over the ballrooms of the Hilton Garden Rochester Mayo Clinic Area today for the annual Unveiled Rochester wedding expo.
More than 30 vendors stopped by to help couples plan for their big day.
Vendors included David's Bridal, Elite Entertainment, and Knight's Menswear.
The expo was hosted by The Wedding Guys. President Matt Trettel says weddings are being impacted by supply chain issues. He tells KIMT News 3 couples should look into getting everything they need for their weddings earlier than usual.
Trettel says prices for planning a wedding are increasing by 10-20 percent.
The wedding planner shares how Covid-19 is impacting couples finding a venue.
"The biggest thing that's happening right now is there is a lack of inventory. A lot of couples are postponing their weddings and want to get married and so that couple with all of the new engagements that have happened left a shortage of venues specifically," explains Trettel. "The Unveiled show really gives couples the opportunity to find out what dates are available for the vendors that are looking to for the next 18 months to two years."
In case you missed Unveiled Rochester, Trettel is scheduled to host a bridal show at The Saint Paul RiverCentre.