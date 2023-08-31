The Waters on Mayowood residents have a taste of the fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Residents at The Waters on Mayowood were able to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair today from home with the communities State Fair theme today.
Starting at 10 AM, residents were able to come outside to see classic cars from the Hiawatha Region of Antique Automobilies for the communities “Roll with It Car Show”. Not only were they able to see the cars, but they also had the opportunity to reminisce about the past.
Later in the day, residents had the opportunity to taste classic State Fair food and drinks during their daily Happy Hour.
The Waters on Mayowood active life manager Marni Harris says, “I think it's extremely important. Anytime we bring anyone from the community to The Waters on Mayowood it just gives an opportunity for people to get to know each other and connect.”
Next week, The Waters on Mayowood will have a back-to-school themed week where they can reminisce about their own school days. In September, the Mayo Highschool cheerleaders will be visiting the community.