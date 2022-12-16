The Waters on Mayowood holds second annual drive through holiday lights event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Waters on Mayowood hosted its second annual drive-through holiday lights event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Trees, residents' balconies and bushes were covered with more than 1,000 Christmas lights.
Visitors were also given a live performance of classic Christmas songs by Sister Luv and were treated to hot chocolate.
Marni Harris, the active life manager at The Waters on Mayowood, said the event gives residents a chance to interact with the community during the holiday season.
"The whole holiday season is just filled with a lot of events and it is great to see our residents come outside. Some have gone on their decks, they waived to people when they come out and they really enjoy the spirit of the holidays," Harris said.
Harris said everyone at The Waters on Mayowood is wishing everyone in the Med City a happy holiday season.