The Wabasha Ambulance Service building receives a free roof from All Craft Exteriors

WABASHA, Minn.-All Craft Exteriors, a home improvement company, did some roof work for free today on the Wabasha Ambulance Service building. The city asked the company to do the work as a paid job, but the company decided to do it for free. If the work had been done as a paid job, the company would've made around $8,000. The company will finish this work on the roof tomorrow. Alex Ball, the marketing director of All Craft Exteriors, said that a business should give back to its community.
“These people are our friends and our neighbors. There’s two business models: you can have a business where the money leaves the community or you can have a business where the money stays in the community both in the form of wages and also giving back, like this project…having a chance to make this place better," Ball said.
We're told that Wabasha Ambulance Service serves around 8,000 residents. All Craft Exteriors is looking to do more volunteer work later this year.