The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging

ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged.
The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea.
“We are excited about this decision to merge the administrative operations of our two United Ways. The reason for the merger is simple: Together, we can increase efficiency and have a greater impact, directing more money to services that improve people’s lives right here in Dodge County,” says Paul Kiltinen, who served as the President of United Way of Dodge County Board of Directors prior to the merger. “United Way of Dodge County has served the community for 70 years as an all-volunteer organization. This transition will allow us to create a greater impact while offering a greater level of customer service to our donors and nonprofit partners for the next 70 years.”
How does the merger work?
- United Way of Olmsted County is now serving communities across both Olmsted and Dodge Counties.
- United Way will continue to do business as United Way of Dodge County when working with Dodge County residents and businesses.
- Before merging, United Way of Dodge County allocated funds it raised in 2022. Those grant awards will be maintained through 2025, without agencies needing to reapply for funding.
- United Way will continue to honor donors’ intentions by directing donations to local communities. Campaign pledges from workplaces in Dodge County and individual donations solicited by mail from Dodge County households will be directed to programs and operations supporting Dodge County residents; the same is true for Olmsted County.
“Communities in both counties have strongly supported United Way for decades,” says Luke Freund, who had served on the board of directors in Dodge County since 2017 and will now be joining the board at United Way of Olmsted County. “As a Mantorville resident, I’m proud to be part of that tradition of volunteering and giving where I live. I want to invite my neighbors across Dodge County to continue their incredible legacy of giving to support the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in our communities.”
Even before the merger, United Way of Olmsted County has supported services to benefit Dodge County residents, including free tax preparation and the 211 information and referral service.
“People in Olmsted and Dodge Counties have a shared value of coming together to support their neighbors. We all want to live in communities where individuals and families have what they need to reach their potential. That’s what living United is all about,” says United Way of Olmsted County President Jerome Ferson. “People’s lives don’t stop at the county line. We know there are Olmsted County residents who work in Dodge County, and vice versa. By consolidating our operations, we are making it easier than ever to donate directly to your local community.”