The Sustainable Answer Acre hosts field day for farmers

LANSING, Minn.-The Sustainable Answer Acre hosted a field day with Northern Country Cooperative to give information to farmers about the soil.
The Sustainable Answer Acre is a project that helps with identifying how the soil and crop rotation are affected by different nitrogen treatments. An aspect of the field day is to provide farmers with an opportunity to learn about sustainable farming practices.
Northern Country Co-op Nathan Augustine says, “Without knowledge, it's hard to make a choice, how to make a change so it's very important to provide this background, connect people with those that are doing it, industry people that have knowledge to provide those tools that they will need to succeed.”
Next week there will be a Q and A with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in Stacyville, IA. To RSVP for the event contact Ann Mayer by July 14th at 641-710-2348.