The Summer heat returns for the weekend and into next week

Summer is not over yet! While students may be gearing up to head back to school, temperatures will be heating up! After a cloudy, rainy, and cool start this week, temperatures will be on the rise as we get back to the 70s and 80s. But... it's only going to get hotter by the weekend. Highs will near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday, and there are some indications that we could reach the middle to upper 90s next week.
With this heat and the return of some humidity, try to find ways to keep cool and stay hydrated if you plan to spend a lot of time outside.