The Sons of the American Legion holds Toys for Tots drive and pancake breakfast

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is right around the corner and the Toys For Tots campaign is still collecting toys for Santa and his sleigh.
The Sons of the American Legion held a toy drive Saturday morning at the American Legion Post 92 In Rochester.
Anyone was welcome to bring in an unwrapped toy or donation and enjoy a free pancake breakfast.
Commander Ben Schellhammer says this is the second time hosting a toy drive and the first year back after taking a couple of years off from COVID.
“I’ve seen a lot of children growing up not fortunate to have a toy for Christmas. So I want to bring joy to a child this year and make a dream come true for a child out there and give them a toy for Christmas this year,” Shellhammer says.
They have no specific goal in mind just hoping to spread a little holiday cheer.
“Christmas is one of my favorite holidays. I am honored and thrilled to be doing this. I think every child out there deserves a toy this Christmas,” he adds.
All donations and toys collected will be given to the Southeast Minnesota Toys For Tots. Last year the organization distributed more than 30,000 toys to more than 8,000 kids.