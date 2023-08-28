The Salvation Army has successful ‘Dress for Success’

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army finished their back-to-school program ‘Dress for Success’ with amazing success.
With more families in need, the Salvation Army was able to help 101 kids get their back-to-school clothes ahead of the first day. This year the Salvation Army held the program online with families adding what their kid needs for clothing to an online shopping cart to be paid for and shipped to their address.
The Salvation Army program director Steve Friederich says, “Families are needing to get new clothes for their kids and there's really not a lot of other opportunities out in the community that provide new clothing for the school year. We were hoping that this would be a way to start our kids off on the right foot and make them feel ready to go back to school.”
While the back to school program is over, the Salvation Army is prepared to help families in need in the meantime. On October 10th they plan on holding their annual coat drive.