The Salvation Army hands out donuts for National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. Today is National Donut Day which started as a way to honor Salvation Army Women who served soldiers during World War I. On Friday, The Salvation Army teamed up with Sweet House Bakery to hand out donuts to the community.
The Rochester Salvation Army handed out over 300 donuts at Silver Lake Park East.
According to Rebecca Snapp the organization's director of community engagement it's the sweetest day of the year. National Donut Day was first celebrated in Chicago in 1938. It's to honor the Donut Lassies who wanted to help the soldiers but they didn't have the ingredients they needed to make apple pie. Instead they came up with the idea of frying donuts. Many of the donuts handed out on Friday were to elementary schoolers.
"This is just a fun day for us every year. It' a celebration we have every single year on the first Friday in June and it's just a way for people to celebrate our history and get back to our roots," explains Snapp. "This is also a really cool way to engage with the people we serve that we never see at The Salvation Army."
Snapp estimates the Sweet House Bakery gave out between 1,500-2,000 donuts.