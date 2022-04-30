The Salvation Army fights hunger with Feed The Need food drive

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A rainy day didn't stop a group of generous community members from lending a hand to their neighbors in need.
On Sunday a number of Med City residents dropped off bags of food to help The Salvation Army and a local church make sure everyone has something to eat.
Some of the volunteers including Hunter Bradford and Peyton Allen spent their Saturday afternoon making sure struggling families can put food on their tables.
"It just feels good to give back. Just being a productive member of society and giving back to those in need,"says Bradford.
The couple joined a team of volunteers today at Evangel Methodist Church to help the salvation army collect food for those who may have trouble finding their next meal.
"There's been alot of talk about how there's high food costs right now, there's high inflation rates impacting lots of costs for people in the community," says Salvation Army community engagement coordinator Rebecca Snapp. "We want people to be aware that the pandemic is still impacting people, high inflation is still impacting people, we're seeing about twice the number of people in our food shelf just about every time the food shelf is open."
To meet those needs the organization is building a food wall using non-perishable items. Its first food wall created last year was able to stay filled for six months.
This time around organizers hope it'll last for at least double that amount of time as The Salvation Army and some 550 local families who benefit from the initiative continue facing inflation and the affects of the pandemic.
"Normally we purchase food if we don't have food donated and high food prices also impact our purchase prices so even if we get food wholesale or from another agency that normally supplies food shelfs, its normally a higher costs for us to," Snapp tells KIMT News 3. "So doing something like this where you can collect as much as possible it really limits those food costs."
Anyone who couldn't make it to the food drive today can donate at The Salvation Army's downtown location. People can also make donations online.