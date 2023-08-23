The Sale of Champions at the 2023 Iowa State Fair was a record-breaker

DES MOINES, Iowa – Eight championship records were broken and a record amount of money was raised at the Sale of Champions at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) says it raised a sale record of $704,500 for the 16 exhibitors of 4-H and FFA Grand and Reserve Champion livestock and eight new champion records were set.
The IFAA says participants in the Sale of Champions were asked to find hometown support and the purchaser in the auction paid the difference between local support and the final sale price. So, at Saturday’s sale:
- The Grand Champion FFA Market Hog brought in an all-time record for all species at $150,000.
- The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer sold for a record price of $70,000.
- The Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer brought in a record price of $90,000.
- The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer sold for $52,500.
- The Grand Champion 4-H Market Lamb brought in a record price at $23,000.
- The Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb sold for $28,000.
- The Grand Champion 4-H Meat Goat brought in a record price of $25,000.
- The Grand Champion 4-H Market Broilers brought in a record of $12,000.
Each participant in the sale takes home a check for 75 percent of the animal's sale price, while he IFAA keeps 25 percent to fund the scholarship program and cover sale expenses.
In addition to their earnings, the exhibitors of the Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer, Grand Champion FFA Market Hog, Grand Champion 4-H Market Lamb, and Grand Champion 4-H Breeding Heifer earn the use of a new aluminum livestock trailer for one year, courtesy of Featherlite, Inc., of Cresco. The Grand Champion 4-H and FFA Market Meat Goats receive aluminum toppers.
The IFAA also awarded $231,600 in scholarships as well as performance and carcass awards in the amount of $23,950 presented prior to the sale, for a total of $963,050 for young livestock exhibitors.