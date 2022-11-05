The Rochester Farmers Market begins indoor winter market this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Farmers Market began its indoor winter market this weekend!
It's located at Graham Park's building 35 - and Floral Hall - building 31. You'll find nearly 50 vendors selling products from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods.
Serio Farms based out of Preston specializes in hydroponic produce, meaning its grown in water.
“What happens then is that that plant is able to take the nutrients out of the water. It actually is kind of one of the better things that you can eat because the plant is getting the exact nutrients that it needs,” explains owner Andrew Serio.
He participates in all the Rochester farmers markets but his best sellers are through the winter.
“You'd be surprised at how many things that people have - even like this - fresh lettuce in the middle of the winter, fresh tomatoes in the middle of winter. Most people would think ‘Oh my gosh it's winter time, a farmer's market? I don't wanna go because they're not going to have anything,’” Serio adds.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon on select Saturdays. The holiday bazaar vendors will be set up by November 19.