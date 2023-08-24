 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The possible future of transportation in Olmsted County is now available to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCOG Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People can now get a look at the possible future of transportation in Olmsted county.

The 2024-2047 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) of the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) has been released for a 30-day public comment period.  The TIP is a multi-year program of federally funded transportation improvements in the Rochester- Olmsted County metropolitan planning area.

Access to the complete draft of the TIP report and an online Executive Summary are available on the ROCOG website.  A print copy of the report will also be available for public review at the Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 100, Rochester.

An in-person open house on the report is planned for September 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, at the Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Conference Room A, Rochester.

ROCOG will be conducting two virtual online open houses for the public with a link provided through the Olmsted County online meeting portal at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal on the following days:

• September 5, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm; and

• September 7, 2023, from 10:30 to 1:30 pm.

The ROCOG 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program will be considered for adoption during the next scheduled ROCOG meeting on September 27.

