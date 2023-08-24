The possible future of transportation in Olmsted County is now available to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People can now get a look at the possible future of transportation in Olmsted county.
The 2024-2047 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) of the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) has been released for a 30-day public comment period. The TIP is a multi-year program of federally funded transportation improvements in the Rochester- Olmsted County metropolitan planning area.
Access to the complete draft of the TIP report and an online Executive Summary are available on the ROCOG website. A print copy of the report will also be available for public review at the Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 100, Rochester.
An in-person open house on the report is planned for September 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, at the Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Conference Room A, Rochester.
ROCOG will be conducting two virtual online open houses for the public with a link provided through the Olmsted County online meeting portal at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal on the following days:
• September 5, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm; and
• September 7, 2023, from 10:30 to 1:30 pm.
The ROCOG 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program will be considered for adoption during the next scheduled ROCOG meeting on September 27.