The Perseid Meteor Shower reached its peak tonight with 100 meteors per hour

Perseid Meteor Shower

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is here! This meteor shower runs from late July through late August, but is most notable around early to mid August when the peak is reached. This year, the peak will occur Saturday Night (August 12-13). Assuming clear skies are present in your area, you will be able to spot several meteors per hour as the Earth passes through the more dense debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and NASA. 

If you do plan to check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, you'll need a clear sky and will want to get away from city lights for the best viewing.

