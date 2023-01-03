 Skip to main content
...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa Overnight
and Tomorrow...

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue through Wednesday
in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief
transition to freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responds to icy roads

  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerous conditions are keeping law enforcement agencies around the area busy today.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The icy roads are keeping law enforcement agencies around the area busy today. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has responded to multiple accidents since the snow, ice and rain started falling. Captain Tim Parkin said the road conditions outside of Rochester are worse than they are in the city right now. He's learned from experience that it's hard to predict how icy specific roads will be during weather events like this. A road may be fine now, but it could have quite a bit of ice on it five minutes later.

“You might think you’re able to stop at normal distances and then find out that you’ve lost that ability to stop and it can take twice as long to stop, so the chances of a accident are increased when you’re on ice. It’s hard to put an exact number on it, but it does raise the risk factor of driving in inclement weather," Captain Parkin said.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office advises no unnecessary travel today.

