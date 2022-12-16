The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on drunk driving

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A lot of people like to have fun this year by drinking a little or a lot, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to make smart decisions when celebrating. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has been having extra enforcement out on the roads. They've been focused on traffic behaviors since around Thanksgiving, and they'll continue through January 1st. They're targeting times this holiday season when people are traveling to and from parties.
“The one main message is plan ahead cuz people usually don’t plan really well when they’ve been drinking and they might be impaired, and that’s when people get in trouble," Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.
Sheriff Torgerson said it's especially important that people make smart, safe decisions with the icy and slippery conditions of the roads.