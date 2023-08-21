 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The numbers don't lie, the 2023 Iowa State Fair was a big one

  • 0
Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Initial numbers say the 2023 Iowa State Fair was the second-biggest event in its 169-year-old history.

Organizers say fair attendance totaled 1,133,958, an increase of more than 15,000 fairgoers from 2022.  August 13 set a new record for the first Sunday of the fair with 114,937 fairgoers, beating the old record set in 2017 of 112,396.

The more than 200 food booths at the fair used more than 500 tons of ice and the Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese won the People's Choice Best New Food out of 60 new choices in 2023.

112,258 fairgoers attended shows at the Grandstand, with more than 17,000 each seeing performances by Eric Church and The Chicks.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair also saw eight new records in the 4-H and FFA Sale of Champions, including the all-time record for all species.  The Grand Champion FFA Market Hog exhibited by Delaney Runner from Gilman sold for $150,000.  Other livestock highlights include 14,058 hogs entered in the 4-H swine show, 16 Supreme Six-Horse-Hitch competitors and 24 sponsored steers in the Iowa Governor's Charity Steer Show.  A 10-year-old also showed the Reserve Grand Champion Biggest Boar, 16 buddies and Special Olympians participated in the Bacon Buddies Swine Show, and a 71-year-old showman returned to the ring after a 56-year hiatus.

Exhibitors seeking a blue ribbon entered 614 quilts in the Fabrics and Threads Department, 46 Lego creations in the Creative Arts and Crafts Department, and a record 59 doll house and miniature room entries.  More than 700 Fairgoers also participated in the Fair's many contests including mom calling, whistling, timber sports, youth spelling bee, and many others.  Elle Clark from Humboldt was named champion of the 63rd Annual Bill Riley Talent Search.

Throughout the 11-day Fair, a record 20,850 cases of bottled water were sold.  Those bottled water sales booths, as well as the Blue Ribbon Foundation merchandise locations, were staffed by a record 668 volunteers.

