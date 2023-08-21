The numbers don't lie, the 2023 Iowa State Fair was a big one

DES MOINES, Iowa – Initial numbers say the 2023 Iowa State Fair was the second-biggest event in its 169-year-old history.
Organizers say fair attendance totaled 1,133,958, an increase of more than 15,000 fairgoers from 2022. August 13 set a new record for the first Sunday of the fair with 114,937 fairgoers, beating the old record set in 2017 of 112,396.
The more than 200 food booths at the fair used more than 500 tons of ice and the Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese won the People's Choice Best New Food out of 60 new choices in 2023.
112,258 fairgoers attended shows at the Grandstand, with more than 17,000 each seeing performances by Eric Church and The Chicks.
The 2023 Iowa State Fair also saw eight new records in the 4-H and FFA Sale of Champions, including the all-time record for all species. The Grand Champion FFA Market Hog exhibited by Delaney Runner from Gilman sold for $150,000. Other livestock highlights include 14,058 hogs entered in the 4-H swine show, 16 Supreme Six-Horse-Hitch competitors and 24 sponsored steers in the Iowa Governor's Charity Steer Show. A 10-year-old also showed the Reserve Grand Champion Biggest Boar, 16 buddies and Special Olympians participated in the Bacon Buddies Swine Show, and a 71-year-old showman returned to the ring after a 56-year hiatus.
Exhibitors seeking a blue ribbon entered 614 quilts in the Fabrics and Threads Department, 46 Lego creations in the Creative Arts and Crafts Department, and a record 59 doll house and miniature room entries. More than 700 Fairgoers also participated in the Fair's many contests including mom calling, whistling, timber sports, youth spelling bee, and many others. Elle Clark from Humboldt was named champion of the 63rd Annual Bill Riley Talent Search.
Throughout the 11-day Fair, a record 20,850 cases of bottled water were sold. Those bottled water sales booths, as well as the Blue Ribbon Foundation merchandise locations, were staffed by a record 668 volunteers.