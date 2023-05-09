The Northern Lights may shine over the Upper Midwest this week.

A recent solar flare and corresponding coronal mass ejection (CME) are expected to impact the Earth this week. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the forecast calls for G2 storm conditions in the next couple of days. While this is not as strong as the G4 levels we saw back in April, it is still possible that parts of the Northern United States will be able to see the Northern Lights. Based on current forecasts, it's likely that the Northern Lights will be tonight or Wednesday Night.
If you want to be able to see them, you'll need to get away from city lights and be patient. The lights are not visible throughout the night and sort of come in waves. Back on March 24, 2023, there were two intense burst that happened at 10 PM and again at 1 AM. You can check out some of the photos from that night here (March 24 Northern Lights).
And before you head out, make sure forecast are calling for clearer skies! You can check the latest StormTeam 3 Forecast here.