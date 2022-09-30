The Northern Lights may be visible across the Upper Midwest

The Northern Lights could be visible across the Upper Midwest Friday Night and into the first weekend of October. Recent solar flares may interact with the Earth's Magnetosphere, causing the auroras to be visible at lower latitudes in the northern and southern hemispheres.
This mean that folks in the northern United States, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Iowa will have a chance to see the lights, at least on the northern horizon.
Assuming the sky is clear of clouds, you will want to get away from city lights to have the best view of the northern lights.