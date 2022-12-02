‘The Northern Lights Festival’ is making its home in Rochester through December

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you want to enjoy some winter fun this weekend the north's largest indoor light park ‘The Northern Lights Festival’ is making its home in Rochester.
It is 25,000 sq. ft. of glowing sparkling lights and there is something for everyone from scavenger hunts to shopping from local vendors.
There are plenty of photo opportunities as you walk around and take in all the glowing lights.
Now that they're open in full force - it feels like a winter wonderland indoors.
“There's something really cool about being able to grab people you love and get out without freezing outside and take in a winter experience that's inspired by the northern lights and rugged Minnesota winters, while at the same time keeping you cozy inside,” says Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume.
There will also be new local vendors here each weekend showcasing their shops selling everythingfrom candles to tea and food. It's a good way to get some holiday shopping done.
”Our hope is to create a space where family and friends can come together and just make memories do something special, different and spend time together. That's really what this season is all about.”
The festival will run December 2nd through December 18th.
Tickets can be bought online or in person and will be honored for any of the dates.