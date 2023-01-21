The Nordic Shop benefits from winter sale

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Taking part in the Galleria at University Square's "Winter Clearance Sale" benefitted The Nordic Shop quite a bit. Lots of people came into the store to see products on sale, like their sweaters. They also cleared out much of their leftover Christmas-related stock. Amanda Ruggeri, a sales associate for The Nordic Shop, said she liked being able to connect with customers.
“We have great conversations with people and hear stories from all walks of life, and it’s always a pleasure to meet all the different people that come to Rochester for various reasons and find us here at The Nordic Shop," Ruggeri said.
If you're interested, The Nordic Shop will have another big sale on their items in July.